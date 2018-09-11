Four arrested during police raids in Wellingborough

Four people were arrested as part of the latest Operation Viper day of action which took place in Wellingborough on Saturday (September 8).

Officers from across the force, including the Emergency Services Cadets, took part in the day which also saw £3,500 cash and a lock knife seized and three vehicles taken off the road, one of which was stolen.

Chief Constable Nick Adderley joined the operation and was involved in the search of a property.

Sergeant Peter Winterflood from the Proactive Team said: “Saturday’s operation had a number of phases and involved executing misuse of drug warrants but also conducting reassurance patrols in the local area.

“We also had a traffic operation in place which involved pulling over vehicles being driven illegally.

“As part of that operation our cadets stopped and provided advice on speeding to 35 motorists.

“Throughout the day the mobile police station was parked in near the shops in Olympic Way, allowing our officers to speak to members of the public about Operation Viper and the action we were taking in the town.

“The feedback from local people was extremely positive.”

Operation Viper is the force’s response to serious and organised crime and over the summer months has seen people in all parts of Northamptonshire arrested and charged with drug, gang and violence-related offences.