Four arrested after arson attacks in Northampton Market Square

A series of arson attacks on market stalls in Northampton have seen four teenagers arrested.

Police and firefighters were called to the Market Square on Saturday at about 10.30pm during the latest blaze, where a number of sheets that cover the stalls were set alight.

Cover sheets were set alight in the arson attacks

It comes after three were stalls were set on fires set overnight on Friday. Police are linking all four incidents.

Officers have arrested four teenage boys - two 15-year-olds, a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old - and arrested them on suspicion of arson.

The teenagers have been released on bail pending further enquiries.

