Former X Factor star to take part in charity celebrity football game at Northampton Town's ground

James Arthur, one of the most successful winners in the history of the X Factor, will play in April's celebrity charity match at the PTS Academy Stadium.

James Arthur, who has had two UK number one hits, will line up alongside the likes of Danny Dyer, Jake Wood, Calum Best and many more to raise money for Archie's Fund and the club's own Community Trust.

James Arthur - picture credit SWNS.

Cobblers fan Archie, who has Spinal Muscular Atrophy Type II, has lost strength in his muscles since birth and as a result requires the use of an electric wheelchair.

He is a very inspirational little boy, he never complains, and despite the huge battles he faces he is always fighting with a smile on his face.

SMA is a life-shortening condition where the motor nerve cells in the spinal chord become diseased, which causes a decline in physical strength. As a result, walking and eating become difficult and a simple chest infection could be fatal.

Although there is medication abroad available to treat Archie’s disease, overseas one injection of the drug Spinraza would cost his family about £75,000 every four months for the rest of his life.

Archie’s friends and family are campaigning for this drug to be made available on the NHS.

Tickets for the game are now on sale and are priced at adults £10 and under 16s £5.

There are special 'around the dug out' seats also available at £20 adults, £10 under 16s and these can only be purchased at the club’s ticket office. These numbers are limited.

Hospitality tickets are also available at £40 per person - for more details please email julia.perry@ntfc.co.uk.

Mascot and other pitch side packages are on sale, please email christine.clark@ntfc.co.uk.

To buy general match tickets please visit the shop at the PTS Academy Stadium or book via ntfcdirect.co.uk

The game will take place on Sunday April 28th 2019.