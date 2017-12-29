Former special constable from Northampton honoured in New Year's list after 30 years of unpaid service

A former Northamptonshire Police special constable has been awarded a British Empire Medal for his 30 years of unpaid service to policing and the community in the 2018 New Year Honours list.

Northampton-born Lloyd Fairey, 70, dedicated an average of 800 hours a year to the residents of Wootton Fields in Northampton and spent 18 years as a first response officer.

Friends said Lloyd was "absolutely delighted" with the honour, especially as the nomination for it had come from a member of the community he served for so many years.

"I am over the moon with the medal," said Lloyd.

"That has really pleased me. I have given over 30 years to the force and 20 years to the community."

"I can honestly say that these 30 years have been very enjoyable. It'll stay with me forever," he added.

October 2016 marked the anniversary of Lloyd's three decades of involvement with the force, and during that time he chose to patrol mainly on his push bike.

He chose two wheels over four because a bicycle offered him the opportunity to stop and talk to people.

"If you're on a bike you can stop and talk to everybody," said Lloyd.

"What I had on the bike was a small Tupperware of dog biscuits.

"People would ask me: 'You don't eat them do you?' And I would say 'no, they're for my other friends."

On a handful of occasions, Lloyd would walk the beat with his wife, herself a retired police officer who continued working with the force as a volunteer.

"I have always fancied law and order and thought that possibly I could make a difference, and I thought I would give it a go," said Lloyd, who ran his Anglia Crane & Plant Hire company alongside his policing work.

"Once I got into it, I couldn't get away from it."

Schools, in particular, have benefited from Lloyd's work in the community. The close contact he had with pupils meant they learned respect for the rest of the community.

The schools on Lloyd's patch were Caroline Chisholm School, Wootton Primary School, East Hunsbury Primary School and Simon De Senlis Primary School.

Lloyd said: "Some of the kids who have grown up in my beat say they still remember me from when they were in pushchairs."

Northamptonshire Police Chief Constable Simon Edens said: "Lloyd served our Special Constabulary for more than 30 years and everyone at Northamptonshire Police will be so pleased that his dedication and commitment has been recognised by this well-deserved award."