Former Saints player set to launch sixth form rugby programme at Northampton school

A Northampton school has joined forces with former Northampton Saints Player, Jon Clarke, to launch a new rugby programme for sixth form students.

The programme, which is due to launch in September 2018 at Malcolm Arnold Academy, will provide daily coaching, regular fixtures and strength and conditioning sessions for aspiring rugby players who join year 12 in September.

As well as receiving expert coaching from the former Saints player, the programme will allow students to sustain their academic achievements at Malcolm Arnold Academy’s Sixth Form. As part of the development programme, each student can study any A-Level or BTEC courses on offer as part of their post-16 studies.

Head coach Jon Clarke, who has made over 100 appearances for the Northampton Saints Rugby Club, said: “I am really excited to be delivering the new sixth form rugby programme at Malcolm Arnold Academy, where I will be able to share my knowledge, contacts and experience with aspiring rugby players from across the county.

“Northampton is a town that is very close to my heart, and the opportunity to support young players in the local area, whilst they have access to a first-class education, will prove incredibly rewarding.”

As well as leading the rugby programme at Malcolm Arnold Academy, Jon will also support the delivery of rugby across all year groups, allowing all students at the school to benefit from his extensive knowledge and expertise.

Shane Ward head of sports enrichment at the David Ross Education Trust said: “The launch of the Malcolm Arnold Academy Rugby Development Programme is one of the many incredible sporting opportunities available to our students as part of the David Ross Education Trust’s pioneering enrichment programme.

“As well as providing students with access to 10-15 hours of elite coaching per week, scholars will also benefit from a wide range of incredible sporting opportunities and educational experiences that we offer within the Trust.

“We are thrilled to be launching this amazing opportunity at Malcolm Arnold Academy and we look forward to helping our scholars develop their rugby talents.”

Malcolm Arnold Academy will be holding an open evening and coaching session, for both girls and boys, at 7pm – 9pm on Wednesday, March 28th.

Aspiring young players from across the area can visit the academy, meet Jon and the team and find out more about the development programme.

Open trials will then be held at 7pm – 9pm on Thursday, April 26th at Malcolm Arnold Academy, where potential scholars will have the chance to showcase their skills and ask any questions they may have.

For more information, or to book your place on the open evening or open trials, please contact Shane Ward on 07753 221 265 or email sward@dret.co.uk.