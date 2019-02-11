Former public toilets in Northampton to be replaced with flats

Architects' drawings show the proposed design of four new flats in Northampton, off Victoria Promenade.

Plans have been submitted to build four one-bedroom flats on the site of an obsolete public convenience building.

Four new flats have been proposed to be built on the public toilets next to Latimer & Crick. Google Maps.

The two-storey building will be built at the junction of Cattle Market Road and Bridge Street, close to Southbridge, if it's given the green light by the borough council.

Local footpath secretary for The Ramblers Association, David Craddock, said his group had no objections to the proposals which are next to the Northampton Waterside walkway.

Drawings show space beside the building for bicycle racks but no associated parking.

In June last year plans were dismissed for five one-bedroom flats on the site.

Pictures: S.A Design Consultancy