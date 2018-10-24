Former pub site in Northampton to be redeveloped

A former pub site in Northampton will be redeveloped with new homes and retail.

Councillors on Northampton Borough Council’s planning committee unanimously approved the scheme to redevelop The Tanners site in Thorplands, which will see Northampton Partnership Homes (NPH) build on the land.

The site, on Farm Field Court, originally consisted of the pub, which has since been demolished, and a small local centre including retail and takeaways.

The NPH proposal will see 11 houses constructed, as well as six flats. The three-storey flat building would also contain two commercial units. One of these would be used for retail and the second would be made available for use either for retail or as a takeaway.

Planning papers say: “Given that the proposal would result in the loss of existing facilities, it is considered that this element of the proposal would support the undertaking of economic activity within the area. Furthermore, the operation of such facilities would assist in the creation of a more sustainable form of development.”

A separate community room has also been included as part of the development, which includes a total of 63 car parking spaces, including 14 garages - of which six would be made available for existing residents - and four car parking spaces that would be used by staff working in the commercial units.

Councillor Nazim Choudary, a member of the planning committee, congratulated NPH on the proposals that had been submitted and said: "I think it's a good development and it’s good for the area."

The Tanners closed in January 2017, and in the time before it was demolished had become a target for anti-social behaviour, while rough sleepers also used the abandoned pub for shelter.