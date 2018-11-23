Former pet shop in Northampton on track to become conditioning gym

A former Northampton pet shop that closed its doors last October is set to become a strength and conditioning gym, if plans are approved.

Papers submitted to the Guildhall to transform the empty Just For Pets site in Commercial Way show that the gym will be called Strength Lab and will make way for eight new jobs.

Opening times are listed from Monday - Friday from 6am to 10pm, Saturdays 6am to 9pm and on Sundays and bank holidays it is proposed that the gym will open at 10am to 5pm.

The move comes after Just for Pets - part of the Wynnstay group - was closed down following a company statement confirming the business had made a loss in 2016.

READ MORE: Northampton pet shop shuts after bosses announce store could not be rescued from administration

The Northampton store, near TK Maxx, was one of seven stores that "could not be maintained", according to a statement from the company.

The store is one of seven shops in the Midlands to have been shut by the company, despite a buyout. On October 11, Just for Pets Limited was acquired by PSR Trading.

The move enabled the majority of the pet business to be rescued from administration and to maintain employment of nearly 200 staff from its head office and store operations in 18 locations across the country.