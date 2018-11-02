Former Northamptonshire teacher who abused me 'was my only friend', says pupil

The victim of school teacher David Hallowell has spoken of the damage he has caused to her life.

Hallowell, aged 62, was jailed for 12 months today for engaging in sexual activity with a teenage girl while in a position of trust.

The girl was a pupil a Northamptonshire Grammar School, now Pitsford School and, although they afterwards had a consensual sexual relationship, she said his abuse of position had had a devastating impact on her.

In her victim impact statement, she said: “Someone I trusted and thought was my only friend at the time, took advantage to emotionally and sexually abuse me.

“I kept this abuse secret for many years and thought this was the only way to deal with it. I was left with tremendous guilt that it was all my fault and if I had spoken out it would ruin his and his family’s life.

“I thought I was managing quite well not to think about this part of my life, however it is always the darkest times, when I felt most lonely, that these feelings of disgust and disappointment resurface.

“I referred myself for psychological counselling. That was the first time I had spoken about the incident in such detail to anyone.

“I am very glad that I have taken the steps to speak out about the abuse I endured, so that others who might have had the same experience know that this isn’t right.

“I would like to thank all those who helped me throughout this process and, in particular, Det Sgt Brian Gape, of Northamptonshire Police, who has been so dedicated and kind.“

DS Gape, who led the investigation that resulted in today’s sentencing, said: “I’d like to commend the victim for her bravery and for taking the huge step of reporting what happened all those years ago.

“Hallowell is behind bars, where he should be, and will now have time to reflect on his crimes and how he abused his position of trust in the most callous way, for his own sexual gratification and with no thought to the devastating damage he was inflicting on the victim.

“This case demonstrates how Northamptonshire Police are fully committed to tackling sexual abuse. No matter how long ago the abuse took place, we encourage anyone who has been a victim to contact us on 101 or via Crimestoppers, in confidence, on 0800 555111.

“We will always thoroughly investigate every allegation and do all we can to bring offenders to justice when they may well feel they have ‘got away with it’ because of the passage of time.”