Former Northamptonshire teacher jailed for sexual activity with a teenage girl

A former teacher at a Northamptonshire school has been jailed for sexual activity with a girl while in a position of trust.

David Hallowell, aged 62, was a history teacher and head of year at Northamptonshire Grammar School, now Pitsford School, in the early 2000s.

He had previously pleaded guilty to sexual activity with a teenage girl while in a position of trust and was sentenced on three counts today.

Northampton Crown Court heard today that the victim was a pupil who had come to the county from a different area and Hallowell was one of her teachers.

The offences began when the victim was aged 16, the court heard, and they began to engage in consensual sexual activity while she was 16 and 17.

The relationship continued until she was 18, but the offences only came to light in 2016.

Hallowell had groomed his victim despite being “a teacher in a position of trust and 30 years older than her," the court heard.

Prosecutor Victoria Rose told the court that the victim made a strong plea to the court that Hallowell should not be imprisoned.

But Judge Ian Tegilgas-Davey said he had no option but to sentence Hallowell: "The line between a teacher and student is sacrosanct and cannot be crossed. But cross it you did and on more than one occasion."

The judge jailed Hallowell for 12 months and ordered that he must register on the sex offenders register. He will no longer be able to work with vulnerable adults or children.