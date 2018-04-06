Former Northampton town centre kitchen showroom set to become 15 student flats

Developers have submitted plans to the Guildhall to convert a former Northampton kitchen shop into 'premium' student accommodation fitted with en-suites.

The development, set for the former In-toto Kitchens in Horseshoe Street, will see an extension to the rear of the building and a new roof will be constructed to create space for a second floor.

Alex Putjatins of Chauhan & Putjatins Estates Limited said the flats are in a prime location: "They are going to be fully furnished, premium student accommodation with ensuites."

The flats will play host to a communal area with an urban garden and outdoor cinema space.

He added: "The living space will be modern and of premium quality with a top designers input for a luxurious feel.

"It will be partially solar panel powered.

"The location is very central, close to the train station, gym and cinema complex. Walking distance to campus, bars, restaurants and shopping."

The flats are expected to open in September this year under Student Living Northampton.