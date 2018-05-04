Former Northampton councillor suspended from Conservatives over war record claims

A former Northampton councillor has been suspended by the Tories after war veterans questioned his claim of being an ex-paratrooper.

The former member for the Westone ward Matt Lynch stood down from Northampton Borough Council in 2016, citing his work commitments with Mercedes as the reason for his move to Kent.

Having relocated, Mr Lynch was due to stand for the Conservatives in the St Helen’s ward on Hastings Borough Council, where he now lives.

On the party website, he claimed to have served as a paratrooper for 12 years as part of his online biography.

But Hastings Falklands veterans have cast doubt on his service record and his profile has now been removed from the local Conservative party website.

Mr Lynch was still on the ballot papers at the local elections yesterday as the last date for withdrawal has passed.

Steve Flynn, treasurer of the Hastings Parachute Regimental Association described the former Northampton councillors claims as an “insult” to the men who served and died in the Falklands.

He told the BBC: “To this day no-one knows of him [Lynch]. It’s an insult to most people and their families.



“There were men who died on Mount Longdon who never saw their newborn baby. It’s an insult to them.”

A Conservative Party spokesman said: “Matthew Lynch has been suspended pending an investigation.”

Mr Lynch, 60, is yet to respond to a request for comment from the Chron's sister paper, the Hastings Observer.

The father-of-two served on the Westone ward of Northampton Borough Council for five years before standing down in 2016. At the time of his departure

Hastings and Rye Conservatives Association has also been contacted for comment.



