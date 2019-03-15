Former Northampton bank to be converted into two shops

A former bank in Northampton is the subject of a planning application that would see the high street get two new shops.

The unit, in Harborough Road, Kingsthorpe, used to be an HSBC bank until it closed in July 2016.

An application submitted to the Guildhall would see the unit divided into two separate shops on the ground floor with two apartments above.

A letter from estate agents Underwoods says that, although they eventually found a buyer in February las year, they had struggled to interest potential tenants in the entire unit.

It says: "Marketing has since continued on a leasehold basis but no interest he been generated in the unit that would have seen the continuation of the premises in its current planning use.

"General feedback from applicants has been that the premises is too large and the first floor accommodation would be surplus to any requirement of a ground floor user."

A decision on whether the proposal goes ahead will be taken by councillors at a public planning committee meeting in the coming months.