Former homeless Northampton man helped to feed 30 rough sleepers on Christmas day

A big-hearted man helped to cook a full English breakfast for over 30 rough sleepers on Christmas day in the Market Square in Northampton.

Stan Robertson, who was once living under a motorway bridge after running away from home when he was eight years old, coordinated the event on his Facebook page, 'Project 16:15 Homeless Breakfast Delivery' and served up grub to over 30 rough sleepers.

Credit: Steve Addo Photography.

He said over 30 volunteers came along to help serve up grub and hand out care packages.

"We cooked full English breakfasts with sausage, bacon, eggs, black pudding and the Sikhs from Street Angels came and cooked vegetarian and vegan food.

"We also had members from the 100 Ladles group who cook in town every Saturday night with us, as well as members of W5 Church. Everyone just got on with it, we occupied the centre of the market, people were dancing and it was a huge party atmosphere.

"Afterwards the homeless guys helped with the tidy up, all surplus cooked food went to Elsie's Cafe and all surplus clothes went to the Hope Centre."

Credit: Steve Addo Photography.

For the past two weeks, Stan has been serving-up 24 eggs, one kilo of bacon and 24 sausages to the most vulnerable who are sleeping in and around Abington Street at 6.30am every morning.

Stan, who is a full-time carer for his son, started making the breakfasts to make others sleeping on the streets feel valued - but after word started to spread about his idea, he now receives donations through a fundraising page.

He is now planning a 'Love Day Dinner' on Valentine's Day where he is aiming to set up tables and chairs and serve candlelit dinner with a starter, main and dessert to rough sleepers in the town.

For more information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1508226382560078/

Friendly faces helped to hand out food at the Market Square on Christmas day.