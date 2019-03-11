Former Homebase site in Sixfields remains empty after DIY store closes its doors

A large retail space has been left redundant following the closure of Homebase and relocation of Argos.

Homebase in Weedon Road was earmarked for closure last year after the national DIY chain initiated a Company Voluntary Agreement in August.

The site used to include Argos and Homebase

The Sixfields store, which has closed in recent weeks, was one of 40 set for closure across the country.

It has been confirmed the Riverside store will remain open.

The nationwide closures have resulted in a number of jobs lost, including more than 300 at the head office in Milton Keynes.

The large Weedon Road site is now empty after Argos, which was next to Homebase, relocated into the nearby Sainsbury's store last year.

It has not yet been revealed what the future of the site holds.