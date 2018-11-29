Former failing Northampton primary academy praised for 'complete transformation' in glowing Ofsted report

A Northampton primary school that once earned the lowest rating available from Ofsted has been praised by the watchdog for making 'a complete transformation'.

The pupils of Green Oaks Primary Academy are celebrating after climbing back from the damning inspection into a 'good' rating in just two years.

.

In the latest inspection published yesterday (November 29), Principal Wendy Gordon and her team were praised for turning the failing school around and lifting it out of special measures.

The report reads: "The principal and the new leadership team have transformed the school.

"Leaders have been successful in eradicating previously inadequate teaching... There is a harmonious busy and purposeful atmosphere in classrooms.

"Pupils are polite, behave well and are kept safe. Instances of bullying are extremely rare."

In 2016, Green Oaks was handed an 'inadequate' rating by Ofsted after inspectors found what they called a 'legacy of underachievement'.

The acting headteacher - Mrs Erica Holt - and four teachers left shortly after.

Principal Gordon took her post in January 2017, and since then, spot visits by the watchdog reported 'improvement at a rapid pace'.

Now, the school is celebrating are earning the stamp of approval.

Students and teachers gathered yesterday to unveil a new banner with the rating to hang on the school fence.

Principal Gordon said: "I am thrilled with the latest Ofsted rating which clearly recognises our hard work. It has been a real team effort and I would like to thank everyone, including our parents, for the parts they have played.

"I am proud that the children at Green Oaks are happy, achieving well and proud to wear their uniforms.

"we will continue to hold our high expectations and work on the groundwork we've laid in the past two years."

The academy's sponsor, Greenwood Academies Trust, was also commended for supporting the staff.