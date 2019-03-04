Former athletics track adjoining Northampton Town ground added to protective status listing

Cobblers supporters will now be offered the chance to buy the former athletics track adjoining Northampton Town's stadium in the event the club is sold - after it was added to the Asset of Community Value (ACV) listing.

In Decemer, the borough council announced that the Northampton Town Supporters' Trust's three-year bid to see Sixfields Stadium and land around it designated as an ACV had been succesful.

The status means the council must grant a six-month moratorium to the trust, or any other community group interested in buying the assett, in the event of a decision to sell the stadium - now known as The PTS Training Academy.

The listing at the time included the west stand car park land at Sixfields - but not the old athletics track behind the stadium’s East Stand.

Ongoing talks between the borough council and the trust since Christmas have now seen that parcel of land - once used by Northampton Phoenix Athletics Club - included in the listing.

"The listing means that any future development proposed in relation to the assets listed will need to take into consideration the ACV status," a statement released today by the trust reads:

"The Trust, as the nominator for the listing, will be observing closely and responding to any proposals."

Northampton Borough Council holds the freehold to Sixfields, which was built as a community stadium for the people of the town in 1994.

The outcome marks "an important step for the protection of community land" according to the trust, which is currently discussing a model for owning the club outright.

It is set to hold a public meeting about the possibility of a fan-led takeover at The Park Inn Hotel in Silver Street on Sunday, March 10. The meeting is due to start at 1pm.