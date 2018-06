A police cordon and a forensics tent are currently in place around a house in the centre of Northampton.

Eyewitnesses say they saw police breaking into a home in Victoria Gardens using a battering ram at about 1pm.

A lane closure is in place near the home in Victoria Gardens.

Currently, the lane closest to the houses is closed while a police cordon is in place, which is causing traffic delays in the area.

A forensics tent is positioned outside the front door of the home, while a number of police officers remain at the scene.

Updates to follow.