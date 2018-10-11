Forensic tents spotted in field near village just outside of Northampton

Northamptonshire Police were called to a village this morning after a body was found nearby.

Eyewitnesses reported sightings of several police cars and forensic tents near to the field, off Station Road in Cogenhoe.

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police said: "Police officers were called to a location near Station Road in Cogenhoe, at about 9am today (Thursday, October 11).



"Sadly, the body of a man was found.

"The death is not being treated as suspicious and a report is being prepared for the coroner."