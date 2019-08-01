Force confirms 'sudden death' in Northampton church grounds

Several emergency vehicles surrounded a church in Northampton last night following reports of a sudden death.

Police and ambulance services were seen outside St James Church in St James Road shortly after 9pm last night, July 31.

St James Residents' Association posted photos of the blue light services on Facebook last night alongside the comment: "Let's hope everyone is safe."

However, a police spokeswoman has confirmed the force was called to attend a 'sudden death in non-suspicious circumstances' in a churchyard in St James Road at about 9.25pm.

"A report has prepared for the coroner," she added.