For those of you who are watching in black and white, the pink is next to the green...46 homes still use black and white TVs in Northamptonshire

Forty-six households in Northamptonshire are still watching television on a black and white set, according to new figures from TV Licensing.

The figure was down from 56 in 2017. The majority of Northamptonshire’s black and white TVs are in Northampton itself, with 30 households who’ve opted for a monochrome set.

Picture: TV Licensing

Mark Binnersley, spokesperson for TV Licensing, said: “Over half of the UK’s TVs now connect to the internet1, so it’s interesting that more than 7,000 households nationally still choose to watch their favourite shows on a black and white telly.”

“Whether you watch EastEnders, Strictly or Question Time in black and white on a 50-year-old TV set or in colour on a tablet, you need to be covered by a TV Licence to watch or record programmes as they are broadcast. You also need to be covered by a TV Licence to download or watch BBC programmes on iPlayer, on any device.”

Snooker commentator, the late Ted Lowe, uttered the immortal phrase, "and for those of you who are watching in black and white, the pink is next to the green" during one of his commentaries.