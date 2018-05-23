Football team of Northampton man killed in hit-and-run to hold fundraising match in his memory

A football match will be held in memory of a "happy-go-lucky" Northampton man who was killed in a hit-and-run on Sunday.

Stephen Swann, 39, had been out with his friends and teammates from Standens Barn FC when he was hit by a car while crossing a road at around 11.40pm on May 20.

Sadly, he died at the scene.

Flowers and tributes have been placed at the scene of the incident at the pedestrian crossing on Wellingborough Road, near Norman Road.

The car did not stop in the incident. Three men were arrested and have been released under investigation as of yesterday (May 23).

Now, Stephen's football team - which he played for for over 22 years - is holding a fundraising match in his memory.

Organiser Bob Townsend, who knew Stephen since he was 14, said: "He was a happy, go-lucky person who was always smiling.

"His death has hit home really hard. He loved his football. He played for us this season and always helped out at the club."

The fundraiser match will be held at Cogenhoe United Football Club on June 3 between Standens Barn and Golden Horse FC. Kick-off is at 11.30am.

A minute's applause will be held in Stephen's memory and all funds raised will go to his family for funeral costs.

Officers investigating the hit-and-run incident would like to speak to anyone who may have any information regarding it.

Witnesses or anyone with information about it can call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174 615.