Football fanatic will run around Sixfields today as part of 92 stadium charity challenge

A Tottenham superfan will be taking his 92 football stadium challenge to Northampton Town’s football ground today.

Chris Cowlin has set himself the goal of not only visiting 92 football league clubs in 12 days but then running around each one when he arrives as part of a bid to raise funds for the charity Willow.

His challenge will be leading him to the home of Northampton Town at the Sixfields Stadium today, fresh from leaving neighbouring stadium, Milton Keynes Dons.

Chris said, "I am so excited by this challenge, it is something different and it's all over the country. I have heard and read that many fans have done the 92 grounds, but no one has ever done this challenge before, running around all of the grounds."

He will be running approximately 57 miles in total across all the stadiums in just under two weeks - with the total raised for the challenge now standing at £6,991.

Willow is a national charity for seriously ill people between the ages of 16 and 40.

The challenge began at Wembley Stadium, the temporary home for Chris’s beloved Tottenham Hotspur, on Monday (June,4) and will end at Colchester United Football Club on Friday, June 15.

When speaking about his chosen charity for the event, Chris said "I love helping people and raising money for charity, particularly Willow, who provide such great and memorial days for seriously ill young adults."

Chris can be sponsored using the following link: https://www.justgiving.com/92stadiums12days

Chris can also be found on his website: www.chriscowlin.co.uk

Or follow his journey on Twitter: @ChrisCowlin