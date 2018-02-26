FOOD HYGIENE RATINGS REVEALED: Zero, one and two star takeaways in Northampton

Today the Chron reveals the lowest rated takeaways across Northampton, according to inspectors.

Here are the 24 businesses in Northampton that fall under the ‘takeaway/sandwhich shop’ section on the Food Standards Agency website which were ranked zero, one or two stars.

The FSA listings show that six takeaways were given a two-star rating, 16 a one-star and one got a zero.

Each business is given a hygiene rating from 0-5 when it is inspected by a food safety officer from the council, and a database is kept by the Food Standards Agency.

- Five-star rating means “very good”

- Four-star rating means “good”

- Three-star rating is “generally satisfactory”

- Two-star rating is “improvement neccessary”

- One-star rating indicates “major improvement necessary”.

- Zero rating signifies “urgent improvement necessary”

The inspection criteria includes:

•How hygienically the food is handled

•How it is prepared, cooked, re-heated, cooled and stored

•The cleanliness, layout, lighting, ventilation and other facilities

•How the business manages and records what it does to make sure food is safe

At the end of the inspection, the business is given one of the six ratings from 0-5.

The Food Standards Agency can be contacted on 0207 2104850 or by emailing helpline@foodstandards.gsi.gov.uk