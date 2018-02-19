FOOD HYGIENE RATINGS REVEALED: How clean are food outlets in Northampton’s Welly Road?

Today the Chron reveals how clean the pubs, bars, restaurants, cafes are in Wellingbourough Road, according to inspectors.

Here are the 41 businesses in Wellingborough Road that fall under the ‘pub/bar/nightclub’ and ‘restaurant/cafe/canteen’ section on the Food Standards Agency website.

Each business is given a hygiene rating from 0-5 when it is inspected by a food safety officer from the council, and a database is kept by the Food Standards Agency.

A five-star rating means “very good”, a four-star rating means “good” and a three-star rating is “generally satisfactory”.

A zero rating signifies “urgent improvement necessary” and a one-star rating indicates “major improvement necessary”.

Last month we revealed the 4 Northampton businesses which had been given a one-star rating.

The inspection criteria includes:

•How hygienically the food is handled

•How it is prepared, cooked, re-heated, cooled and stored

•The cleanliness, layout, lighting, ventilation and other facilities

•How the business manages and records what it does to make sure food is safe

At the end of the inspection, the business is given one of the six ratings from 0-5.

The Food Standards Agency can be contacted on 0207 2104850 or by emailing helpline@foodstandards.gsi.gov.uk