Flying bathtubs and speeding JCBs at Northamptonshire village's first annual soapbox derby

The centre of a Northamptonshire village was transformed into a proving ground for over two dozen homemade racing carts this weekend.

Hundreds of spectators turned out to watch racers barrel through Earls Barton on Sunday (September 23) for the village's first-ever soapbox derby.

No 16. Bubbles and Squeak, driven by Michael Hobson-Boyce

The sloping road running from West Street to the Square was fitted with hay bales and a ramp to create a 300m course with jumps and turns to test entrants' four-wheeled creations.

One entree was 'The Orca' by The Earls Barton Scouts, which was inspired by Jaws and featured an inflatable shark hanging off the back.

Driver Jack Lovering said: "I've never done anything like this before. The jump was definitely the most nerve-wracking bit. But I'm going to break less on my second run. I need to get faster."

Each team from the junior and senior races got two chances to run the route. The fastest carts took home medals and trophies.

George Turvey catches some air in Bathy McBathface.

Meanwhile, months of hard work were on show as carts shaped like coffins, wedges of cheese and JCBs vied for the "most creative" award.

Organiser Michelle Reeves said: "It's been an amazing turnout. We've had such a brilliant response from the village and it's so good to see so many here.

"Everyone is having an amazing time. We're definitely going to make another go at it next year. I hope this is going to be just the first of many."

Hundreds turned out to watch the first annual Earls Barton soapbox derby.

No 12, Cool Runnings, driven by Gareth Moore.

The village was transformed into a 300m course for drivers to test their creations.

Aiden Stone and the Green Bob Box sips past a cheering crowd.

Jack Henson in The Phantom Menace.

Dying To Win, driven by Edward Bennett.

The Duff Mobile, by Bob Duff.