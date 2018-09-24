Flying bathtubs and speeding JCBs at Earls Barton's first soapbox derby

The centre of Earls Barton was transformed into a proving ground for more than two dozen home-made racing carts this weekend.

Hundreds of spectators turned out to watch racers barrel through the village on Sunday (September 23) for its first soapbox derby.

George Turvey catches some air in Bathy McBathface.

The sloping road running from West Street to the Square was fitted with hay bales and a ramp to create a 300m course with jumps and turns to test entrants' four-wheeled creations.

One entrant was 'The Orca' from the Earls Barton Scouts, which was inspired by Jaws and featured an inflatable shark hanging off the back.

Driver Jack Lovering said: "I've never done anything like this before. The jump was definitely the most nerve-wracking bit. But I'm going to brake less on my second run. I need to get faster."

Each team from the junior and senior races got two chances to run the route. The fastest carts took home medals and trophies.

Hundreds turned out to watch the first annual Earls Barton soapbox derby.

Meanwhile, months of hard work were on show as carts shaped like coffins, wedges of cheese and JCBs vied for the "most creative" award.

Organiser Michelle Reeves said: "It's been an amazing turnout. We've had such a brilliant response from the village and it's so good to see so many here.

"Everyone is having an amazing time. We're definitely going to make another go at it next year. I hope this is going to be just the first of many."

Driver Lee Waples in Shake Rattle and Roll took first place in the adults race while Jack Henson in the Phantom Menace came first out of the juniors. The Most Creative award went to Gareth Moore and his team in Cool Runnings.

No 12, Cool Runnings, driven by Gareth Moore.

The village was transformed into a 300m course for drivers to test their creations.

Aiden Stone and the Green Bob Box sips past a cheering crowd.

Jack Henson in The Phantom Menace.

Dying To Win, driven by Edward Bennett.

The Duff Mobile, by Bob Duff.

Jack Barker gets a push in the Hot Rod.