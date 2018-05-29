Flower tributes on Northampton street where 17-year-old Louis Ryan Menezes was stabbed to death

Residents in a Northampton housing estate where a teenager was stabbed to death on Friday say they "no longer feel safe" in their streets.

Louis-Ryan Menezes (pictured), aged 17, from Rothewell, died last Friday evening from a fatal chest wound in an incident in Drayton Walk, in the St David's area of Kingsthorpe.

Floral tributes have been left at the scene.

Dozens of flowers bouquets from friends and family have been laid near the scene of the crime while a police operation involving some 50 Northamptonshire officers has been launched.

But residents in the area have called the attack "senseless" and say they do not feel safe in the area anymore.

"It happened in broad daylight," said one resident. "I used to feel safe around here. Since I moved here eight years ago it's got a good sight worse.

"He was only a young lad. It's just so awful."

A Home Office post-mortem investigation carried out over the weekend indicated that Louis died from a stab wound to the chest.

Northamptonshire Police has stepped up uniformed patrols in the area and anyone with information is being asked to speak to officers on the ground.

Another woman who lives in the area, but did not wish to be named, said: "My son doesn't want to walk to the shops anymore. He's terrified.

"I worry that someone around here knows something and is too scared to go to the police about it."

Three people were arrested shortly after the incident, but have been released without charge.

One homeowner said: "I've lived here 30 years. I've never had any trouble around here. It is awful what's happened though."

Police say they are particularly keen to speak to anyone who was in Drayton Walk between 6pm and 7pm on Friday or was in or around Eastern Avenue North or the shopping parade in Newnham Road.

They are also appealing for anyone who might have CCTV or dashcam footage of the area to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers, in confidence, on 0800 555 111.