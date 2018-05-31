Flood-hit Northampton homeowners warned to beware of bogus cold callers

Northampton people affected by Sunday's flooding are being warned of bogus cold callers offering home repair work.

Northamptonshire County Council Trading Standards is warning homeowners that rogue traders could use the flood damage as a way of persuading people that they need work done on their property.

Their advice is not to buy goods or services from a doorstep caller, even if they claim that the work needs doing immediately.

County council cabinet member for transport, highways, environment and public protection Councillor Ian Morris said: “While we haven’t received any direct reports, we are encouraging homeowners to be on their guard against less reputable traders who may take advantage of the sad situation caused by the weekend’s flooding and try to convince homeowners to pay for unnecessary or over-priced repair work.

“If people are concerned about a caller at the door or suspect that rogue doorstep traders or distraction burglars are operating in their community, they should contact the dedicated Doorstep crime Action Network (DAN) by calling 0345 23 07 702.”

Those who have suffered damage as a result of flooding should first check with their insurance company to see if they are covered for repairs, as some policies include emergency assistance support.

People who rent their property should contact their landlord and their contents insurance company. Most insurance companies will appoint their own trades people to carry out the work.

Those who are not covered by insurance for any repairs can find a reliable trader through the Trading Standards approved trader scheme called Buy With Confidence.

For more information about Buy With Confidence, the Trading Standards approved trader scheme, visit www.northamptonshire.gov.uk/approvedtraders or telephone 0300 126 1000.

Trading Standards in partnership with Northamptonshire Police can also provide No Cold Calling stickers on request by calling 0300 126 1000.