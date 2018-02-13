Flipping madness at the annual Olney Pancake Race

The winner of Olney’s famous pancake race was Katie Godof, who sprinted the course in a time of one minute and 11.4 seconds.

Every year on Shrove Tuesday women line up in the High Street, dressed in aprons and headscarves, clutching their frying pans to run the historic 415 course while flipping their pancakes.

Crowds line the streets to watch the race, which is said to date from 1445, when a harried housewife arrived at church on Shrove Tuesday still clutching her frying pan with a pancake in it.

Schoolchildren from Olney also hold their own mini pancake race to mark the occasion.

Since 1950 the race has been ‘twinned’ with an identical event in the city of Liberal, in Kansas, USA and there is fierce competition between the two towns.

The Kansas result is not yet known.