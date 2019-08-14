Flipped car on busy Northampton road: Drivers checked over by paramedics who stumbled across two-car crash

Two female drivers were checked over by paramedics after a car flipped in a crash with another vehicle on a busy Northampton road earlier today (Wednesday, August 14).

Fortunately, the ambulance crew were close-by when two cars crashed on Weedon Road at around midday, leaving one woman trapped in her car, according to a spokesman for Northamptonshire Police.

The flipped car on Weedon Road, Northampton

Firefighters helped to put the car back on its wheels but neither the trapped driver or the driver of the other car were seriously hurt.

A spokesman for East Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We received a call at 11.41am this morning to Weedon Road, Northampton.

"The caller reported a road traffic collision. We sent a crewed ambulance and treated one patient on scene."

The road was initially closed by the accident but has since reopened.