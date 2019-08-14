Flipped car on busy Northampton road: Drivers checked over by paramedics who stumbled across two-car crash

Two female drivers were checked over by paramedics after a car flipped in a crash with another vehicle on a busy Northampton road earlier today (Wednesday, August 14).
Fortunately, the ambulance crew were close-by when two cars crashed on Weedon Road at around midday, leaving one woman trapped in her car, according to a spokesman for Northamptonshire Police.
Firefighters helped to put the car back on its wheels but neither the trapped driver or the driver of the other car were seriously hurt.
A spokesman for East Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We received a call at 11.41am this morning to Weedon Road, Northampton.
"The caller reported a road traffic collision. We sent a crewed ambulance and treated one patient on scene."
The road was initially closed by the accident but has since reopened.