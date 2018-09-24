Fleet of buses line Market Square to mark 50 years of 'iconic' bus model

Transport enthusiasts gathered at Northampton's Market Square on Sunday to observe vintage buses, which were used over 50 years ago throughout the county.

Northampton Transport Heritage group displayed over 20 of the classic vehicles in the square yesterday (September 25) before taking keen spectators on trips around the town, re-creating a series of ex-routes.

The event in the Market Square marked 50 Years of bus model 267.

This year marks 50 years since the classic Northampton Corporation Daimler 267 bus was used countywide, which was the last traditional, rear open-platform, double-decker built for the home market.

Phil Curtis of Northampton Transport Heritage said: "Northampton was unusual - it was the only place outside of London, which had the idea of using the same type of bus. All buses were Daimlers in Northampton.

"It was probably one of the best things that we have organised this year.

"There was an awful lot of positive feedback so there is a high chance we will do it again next year."

Back L-R: George Brown and Alex Gamble, middle Harry Brown and front Louis Brown.

Between 1964 and 1972 the Northampton transport fleet of 88 buses mostly made up of this type of bus.

When First took over Northampton's buses in 1993, the 267 model was no longer retained for ‘special duties’ and needed £20,000 spending on it after it became dilapidated over time.

Northampton Transport Heritage was formed in 2017 to look after three ex-Northampton Corporation Transport vehicles and to secure its future for the public to access.

The group also 'care' for two other ex-Northampton buses and three other privately preserved buses, which make a regular appearance at their heritage day events.

The 267 model was the star of the show and has had thousands of pounds spent on it to secure the buses future. Pictures: Kirsty Edmonds.

It has also applied for charitable status, delivers talks to schools across the county and uses its buses for weddings.

Now, with over 90 members, the group is always looking for new members and volunteers. To sign up, call Phil Curtis on 07929907923 or find the group at Northampton Transport Heritage.