Flag raising ceremony to celebrate Armed Forces Day in Northampton

A number of celebrations will be taking place to mark Armed Forces Day in Northampton this June.

The celebrations kick off with a flag raising ceremony on Monday, 25 June. Councillor Tony Ansell, the Mayor of Northampton, will be joined by Councillor Jonathan Nunn, Leader of Northampton Borough Council, as he shares a few words before raising the Armed Forces Day flag in front of the Guildhall at 10am.

A full day of entertainment will then follow on Saturday, 30 June. The day will begin with a marching parade of serving troops, veterans and cadets taking to the town’s streets at 10.30am.

The parade will set off from the top of Abington Street before looping around the Market Square twice. During the first loop of the Market Square troops will perform a salute and then Cllr Tony Ansell and Air Vice-Marshal Andrew White CB DL will lead an address, after the second loop at approximately 10.50am.

Following the parade, visitors can enjoy live music on the Market Square and visit stalls of Armed Forces organisations such as the Royal British Legion, Help for Heroes, Rewards for Forces, the Royal Marines Association, the Grenadier Guards and Blind Veterans UK.

Councillor Ansell said: “Armed Forces Day celebrations provide a great opportunity for people to come together and show how proud we are of our Armed Forces, past and present.

“I would encourage everyone to come into the town centre to celebrate Armed Forces Day to show how proud we are of our veterans, cadets and active service personnel."

Phillip York, chairman of the Northampton Branch of the Royal British Legion, said: “There is something for everyone to get involved in during our Armed Forces Day celebrations. From cheering on the parade, enjoying music from armed forces bands to meeting charities and groups that support current and former military personnel. Come along and show your support.”