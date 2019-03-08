Five people arrested in Northampton as part of 'successful day of action'

Officers from Northampton have been out in force as part of a day of action to disrupt criminal activity in the town, Northamptonshire Police says.

More than 20 officers were involved in the operation yesterday (Thursday), which saw members of the Northampton Neighbourhood Policing Team join forces with the town's proactive team.

Officers took part in a number of activities including high-visibility patrols, the execution of a warrant, visiting vulnerable members of the community as well as speed enforcement at known hotspots.

The team executed a warrant under the Misuse of Drugs Act at an address, which resulted in the safeguarding of a vulnerable adult and the arrest of a 15-year-old boy who was wanted out of county for breach of court bail.

During a visit of concern for welfare a further four people, two men aged 21 and 46 and two women aged 19 and 40, were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

PCSOs Andrew Emberton and Tony Sereno got on their bikes to patrol areas where there has been recent burglaries to provide crime prevention advice as well as visiting known anti-social behaviour hotspots.

Neighbourhood Policing Sergeant, Rebecca Izzard, said: “These events are a great opportunity to check on the more vulnerable members of our community as well increase our visibility in and around the town.

“As part of our activities we offered crime prevention advice to residents in areas where there has been a number of burglaries and patrolled areas where there has been issues with anti-social behaviour.”

Officers were in Granary Road, Eastern Avenue North and Holly Lodge Road using a handheld device as part of the speed enforcement activities.

While in the evening, officers were joined by members of the Emergency Services Cadets on their high-visibility patrols of Weston Favell village.