Five guilty over Kettering shooting

Five people have been found guilty of a shooting in Kettering that left the victim so badly injured his leg was amputated.

Spencer Carr, 39, of no fixed abode, was found guilty of GBH with intent and possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

Michael Villiers, 46, and Darren Freeman, 36, both of no fixed abode, were also found guilty of GBH.

Lorna Carr, 29, of Bath Road, was found guilty of assisting an offender with Kelly Davies, 39, of Wellington Street, found guilty of conspiracy to commit GBH.

The shooting happened on October 14 last year in Field Street when Carr shot the 36-year-old man, who had his back turned at the time, in the leg before exiting the scene in a white van.

Villiers and Freeman were also in the van at the time of the offence.

The shot caused such extensive damage to the man’s leg that it had to be amputated.

Detective Chief Inspector, Lee McBride, said: “This was a very complex investigation which I am pleased has concluded with the conviction of five individuals.

“This man’s life was never the same after the loss of his leg.

“I hope this conviction shows how serious we are in tackling violent crime in Northamptonshire and that we will not only go after the person who actually pulls the trigger but also those that assist them.”

Sentencing is expected to take place at Northampton Crown Court on Wednesday, June 20.