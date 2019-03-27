Five complaints against Northampton Borough councillors being investigated

Five complaints against Northampton Borough councillors are still being investigated, with one parish councillor also the subject of a complaint.

The details were revealed at the last borough council standards committee in the annual report from its chairman, Councillor Suresh Patel, on Monday evening (March 25).

The complaints relate to two different borough councillors, but the details and subjects of the complaint have not been disclosed.

It includes four separate complaints against the same councillor, with two being filed on February 11, another on February 27 and the final complaint being lodged on March 11.

The report states: “While each of these four complaints relates to the same councillor, the subject matter of each complaint is different. An initial assessment meeting has been scheduled for end of March 2019 to consider each of these complaints. Further information on the four separate complaints will be provided following conclusion of the initial assessments.”

The remaining complaint against a borough councillor dates all the way back to March 25, 2017. Councillor Les Marriott questioned why it had taken two years and there had been no progress, but the committee was told by officers that it was pending the outcome of a separate investigation which ‘wasn’t a Standards issue’.

Meanwhile, the file has been closed on two complaints against a borough councillor that were registered on May 14, 2018. A resolution was found after a meeting between the councillor and the complainant.

The report also highlighted a solitary complaint against a parish councillor in the Northampton area, who - after an investigation - has been found to have a case to answer for potentially breaking the code of conduct.

A hearing will now be convened to determine the case, which the Standards Committee will oversee.