Five casualties taken to hospital after crash involving lorry and up to three cars on A45 near Northampton

A crash involving a lorry and up to three cars on the A45 this morning injured five people in total.

The A45 Flore Bypass between Weedon and the M1 for Northampton was closed in both directions this morning (Tuesday) following a 'police incident' at around 6.30am.

Fire crews from three different stations were called to deal with the crash, which saw two people released from their vehicles by hydraulic cutting equipment.

A tweet by Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue reported that trauma kits were also used, and five people in total were taken to hospital.

Meanwhile, the road was reopened just after midday after it was closed in both directions for nearly six hours.