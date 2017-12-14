First stage of plan to build 1,000 homes near Northampton golf course open for consultation

A plan to construct a housing estate of up 1,000 homes and reshape a Northampton golf course is now open for public comment.

Developers Bovis Homes want to build 349 houses off of Windingbrook Lane, Collingtree, and demolish a golf clubhouse and storage shed on site.

The land south of Rowtree Road is earmarked for 1,000 homes.

A consultation on the development is now open on the Northampton Borough Council website until January 5.

One resident wrote in to the council to say: "My main objections are the current traffic congestion in the mornings and evening rush hours are ridiculous as it is.

"The increase in traffic this will cause on top of this will be impossible, let alone all the traffic from construction in the interim."

The complete 1,000 house estate will feature a local centre, a site for a primary school, green open space and a new road access off Windingbrook Lane.

The build would mean the nearby Collingtree Golf Course would have to be reconfigured and have a new temporary hole 17 added.

It comes after an earlier plan for the build, which would have built 380 in the first phase, was thrown out by the planning inspector in 2016.

However, Bovis Homes' successfully appealed against the decision.

Collingtree Parish Council could not be reached for comment.