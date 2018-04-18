First phase of £200m plan for 750 new houses near Northampton starts this month, developers say

Work on a controversial £200million housing development near Northampton will begin before the end of the month.

Developers Kier Living has been picked to begin the first phase of building 750 new homes near Hardingstone.

Local protest groups fought the plans in 2016.

It comes after a protest group lost its fight to stop the development by the Homes and Communities Agency - now known as Homes England - in 2016.

The first phase of the plan will build 250 houses on the 120-acre site. Kier has also promised a new primary school, medical centre and pharmacy, and says that 180 of the 750 new homes will be affordable housing.

Northampton Borough Council has been tasked with building some 20,000 homes by 2029 and is currently falling 3,000 homes short of target.

Local protestors in Hardingstone fought the development plans in 2016 saying it would "erode the rural identity" of the village.