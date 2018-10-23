First home reserved within minutes at a new housing development on the outskirts of Northampton

A development of new-build properties have gone on the market near Harlestone Firs.

David Wilson Homes has officially opened its marketing suite at Loxton Fields between Duston and Harlestone.

The first buyers at Loxton Fields reserved within 13 minutes

The first home was reserved just 13 minutes after opening with further properties being snapped up thereafter.

Jason Hearn, sales director at David Wilson Homes South Midlands, said: “We were delighted to welcome the first visitors to our Loxton Fields development and give them a tour of our show home.

“Alongside seeing our property in all their glory, potential homebuyers can take away valuable information from our sales advisers on how to make a comfortable move to a new home.

“As with every development we build, Loxton Fields is set in a hand-picked location that will benefit a whole host of homebuyers and we look forward to welcoming the first residents to the development soon.”

Loxton Fields, on Whites Lane, features a range of three, four and five bedroom homes and is currently under construction.

David Wilson built another housing development across the road a few years ago just off the mini roundabout on Harlestone Road.