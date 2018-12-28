First baby born at NGH on Christmas Day 'most magical present'

Bouncy baby boy Harry Robins was the first to be born on December 25 at the maternity ward of Northampton General Hospital (NGH).

Kerry Robins of Kingsthorpe was gifted a very special present this festive season when her second-born Harry arrived on Christmas Day at 1.59am weighing 7lb 9oz.

Harry was the first baby out of six to be born at Northampton General Hospital on Christmas Day and is a little brother to his two-year-old sister Mia.

Kerry said: "It was a complete surprise him making an entrance on Christmas Day as he wasn’t due until New Year’s Day but it was the most magical Christmas present ever for us both and his big sister."



"It has been a lovely first few days at home - we are all adjusting to a little family of four.

"His big sister absolutely loves him she has been helping mummy and daddy look after him and it’s been lovely having lots of visitors coming to meet him for the very first time."