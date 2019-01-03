Fireworks warning after member of the public hit in Northampton park

Northampton Anti Social Behaviour Unit has seen a rise in complaints over the misuse of fireworks in a public place, including a person being hit in a park.

One of the incidents, which took place on November 3, involved an allegation of a firework hitting a member of the public at St Crispins playing field. Fortunately, nobody was injured.

An allegation of assault was reported on a separate occasion when a member of the public attempted to stop the use of a firework, at about midnight on New Year's Day in Norman Snow Way, Duston, due to safety concerns.



Sarah Whitehead, neighbourhood policing beat manager in Northampton, said: "We respectfully remind you that it is a criminal offence to set off or throw fireworks - including sparklers - in the street or other public place regardless of the special occasion.

"You can be fined up to £5,000 and imprisoned for up to six months for using fireworks illegally."



All public area use of fireworks must be submitted, in writing, by Northampton Borough Council's Licensing Department prior to use.