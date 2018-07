Two fire crews were called to a grass fire on the central reservation of a Northampton A road in the last hour.

Northamptonshire Fire received almost 80 calls regarding the fire on the A45 in the Billing area, with crews from Moulton and Wellingborough attending the blaze.

They were first contacted at 1.38pm and put out the fire on the 3m by 20m patch of grass in 20 minutes.

The road has since re-opened as normal.