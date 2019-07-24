Firefighters still on scene at large Northampton factory blaze

Plumes of smoke can be seen across parts of Northampton as crews from Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS) deal with the aftermath of a large fire.

Firefighters were called at 11.54pm yesterday, (July 23) to a single-storey factory fire in Studland Road, Kingsthorpe Hollow.

The whole of the building was fully involved in the blaze and five appliances were called to the scene last night where two remain this morning (Wednesday).

The fire service also attended a rubbish fire at a waste transfer station in Oakley Road, Rushton, yesterday night at 10.28pm.

Five appliances were needed and an aerial ladder platform and two water bowsers are currently on scene.

NFRS is asking people to avoid the areas around each incident while they are dealt with, and people living nearby to either fire are advised to keep doors and windows shut against smoke.

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service have been on site at the factory blaze throughout the night.

A spokesperson for the fire and rescue service said tweeted: "We are still in attendance at both incidents.

"Smoke plumes at both incidents have decreased substantially since last update. Current advice for nearby residents is to keep doors & windows closed only if your property is affected by residual smoke."

It is not believed there have been any casualties at either of the two fires.

Environment Agency and public health services have been made aware of the fire.

Firefighters are still on scene at the blaze aftermath in Kingsthorpe Hollow.