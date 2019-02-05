Firefighters put stop to bonfire at Northampton building site after complaints

Firefighters have been called to building site in Delapre following complaints.

It follows calls to Northamptonshire Fire Service at 3pm about large clouds of thick smoke containing small bits of paper over Briar Hill and parts of Towcester Road.

Firefighters located the source in Lancaster Way where 'controlled burning' was taking place at a site that is being prepared for 140 new homes.

A fire service spokeswoman said: "It seems to have been cause by a change of wind direction after the burning had begun.

"Words of advice were given and the site manager was told not to put any more fuel on the fire."

The fire crew left the area at about 4pm.