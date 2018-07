Two fire engines were deployed earlier today to a Northampton street after eyewitnesses reported plumes of smoke leaving the church.

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police said: "Fire were called at 1.35pm to reports of a fire at a church in Kettering Road. The cause is deemed to be accidental and the fire has now been put out."

Eyewitness René Schwartz was walking past the scene and said he could see plumes of black smoke leaving the church at about 2.30pm today.