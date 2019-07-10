Firefighters called to Northampton flats to rescue four people trapped in a lift

Four people had to be rescued from a faulty lift by fire crews this morning (Wednesday).

Emergency crews were called at 4.53am to Alliston Gardens where four people had to be rescued from the faulty lift inside a block of flats.

Alliston Gardens, Northampton.

Alliston Gardens, Northampton.

A spokesperson confirmed that they were trapped for 25 minutes.