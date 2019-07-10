Firefighters called to Northampton flats to rescue four people trapped in a lift Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Four people had to be rescued from a faulty lift by fire crews this morning (Wednesday). Emergency crews were called at 4.53am to Alliston Gardens where four people had to be rescued from the faulty lift inside a block of flats. Alliston Gardens, Northampton. A spokesperson confirmed that they were trapped for 25 minutes. Northampton relief road is not 'fit for purpose' says parliamentary candidate