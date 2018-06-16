FIRE UPDATE: Firefighters will be working in Abington Street throughout the night

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service have said that firefighters expect to be in Abington Street until tomorrow morning following a building fire earlier on today.

A statement released by the service said: "We are still dealing with a fire at the top of Abington Street, Northampton, and expect to be on scene throughout the evening and into tomorrow morning.

The blaze took place opposite Steffans Jewellers.

"The current road closures are expected to remain in place until further notice and the top of Abington Street will remain closed to pedestrians as well.

"We are working closely with our colleagues at Northamptonshire Police in order to resolve this incident as safely and quickly as possible.

"Many thanks for your patience."

Northamptonshire Police are also still on the scene of the fire opposite BBC Radio Northampton.

Abington Square has been closed both ways and a backlog of traffic is building in York Road and Wellingborough Road, AA Traffic News reports.