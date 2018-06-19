FIRE UPDATE: Abington Street fire currently treated as 'unexplained'

The cause of the blaze in Northampton's main shopping street is 'being treated as unexplained', Northamptonshire Police say.

Fire crews and police officers were working around-the-clock on Saturday (June 17) to deal with the blaze, which broke out at the top of Abington Street, opposite BBC Radio Northampton.

Flames ravaged the building at the top of Abington Street on Saturday.

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police said: "At present, the cause of the fire in Abington Street, Northampton, which started on Saturday, June 16, is being treated as unexplained.

“Northamptonshire Police detectives are working with our colleagues at Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service to determine the cause but it will be some time before we are able to ascertain what exactly caused the fire.”

A spokesman for Northamptonshire County Council said: “Following a fire at the weekend, York Road, Northampton, has opened to southbound traffic only, while the northbound lane remains closed for safety reasons.

“A pedestrian walkway will be placed in the closed northbound carriageway to allow access from York Road to Abington Street.

Crews were on scene throughout the night on Saturday.

“Meetings are being held to discuss next steps.”

Abington Square was shut both ways on Saturday, and York Road still remains closed today (June 19).