'Fire sale' of Northampton town centre's assets to plug £60million funding gap imminent, says Labour

The leader of Northampton's Labour Party has warned there will be a "fire sale of assets" by the county council to plug the holes in their funding.

Last week, Northamptonshire County Council capped their spending for the second time and outlined they are facing a potential budget shortfall of at least £60million.

Northampton's Labour group now fears the spending limit - known as a section 114 - will lead to the authority will sell off borough council assets in a bid to find cash.

Councillor Arthur McCutcheon (Labour, Headlands), said: "The county won't be here by 2020.

"We are saying to the county council; keep your hands off Northampton assets.

"It is never a good idea to sell the family silver. Once it's gone, it's gone."

The group say the county council is eyeing up the assets in the Castle Hill ward, where plans are already in place to sell County Hall.

Labour says nearby #Russell House, Abington library, Far Cotton boys club and "other sites that benefit the community" are next.

Councillor McCutcheon said: "This Government needs to realise that the financial mismanagement of the county notwithstanding, that they have treated the people of this county with contempt. Enough is enough."

Councillor Danielle Stone, leader of the Labour group, said: "We need the borough council and the communities to be consulted about the disposal of assets.

"I shall be incredibly angry if the Castle Hill site is sold to a private developer."

After the announcement of the Section 114 last week (July 24), NCC leader Matthew Golby said: “We remain committed to doing everything we can to identify the savings required to reach a more stable financial position whilst ensuring those in our communities at risk of harm are protected.”